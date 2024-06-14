Rams Notes: Joint Practice, Rookie Adjustments, Madden Cover Miss
Media Day and Preseason Insights at Cal Lutheran
The Rams are gearing up for the season with high momentum, highlighted during their recent Media Day and preseason preparations at Cal Lutheran. The team is fine-tuning strategies and setting the stage for a promising season.
Joint Practices with NFL Rivals
In a strategic move, the Rams will hold joint practices with three NFL rivals this offseason. This initiative will not only enhance team dynamics but also sharpen competitive edges as the season approaches.
Health Update on Kyren Williams from Sean McVay
Coach Sean McVay has provided an encouraging update on All-Pro running back Kyren Williams' health, signaling positive news for the team's offense.
Rams Honor Lakers Legend Jerry West
The Rams community paid their respects to legendary Lakers player Jerry West, showcasing the deep respect and interconnectedness of Los Angeles’ sports culture.
Blake Corum's Rookie Adjustments and Mentors
Rookie running back Blake Corum discusses his transition to the pros and his valuable collaboration with running backs coach Ron Gould. The interaction promises growth and deeper understanding of the professional game.
Rookie Perspectives on All-Pro Teammates
The enthusiasm is palpable as the Rams’ rookie running back looks forward to learning from his distinguished teammates, hoping to absorb every piece of wisdom along the way.
Blake Corum Chooses His GOAT Running Back
Joining the age-old debate, rookie Blake Corum picks his choice for the Greatest Of All Time in the running back position, offering insights into his inspirations and aspirations.
Who Should Be on the Madden Cover? Pro Insights
A former Rams All-Pro weighs in on the selection for the next 'Madden' video game cover, sharing his views on who embodies the spirit and skill deserving of this honor.