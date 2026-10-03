5 Keys to a Rams Victory Against Eagles in Crucial Week 4 Matchup

Heading into the season, some may have thought that the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles would be heading into their Week 4 matchup undefeated and playoff implications would be on the line. Instead, both teams are dealing with injuries and lacking an overall identity. Last week, the Rams fell to 1-2 after losing to the Denver Broncos, and the Eagles lost to a Chicago Bears team led by Case Keenum.

Both the Rams and Eagles are in need of a quality win in a desperate way. With the Buffalo Bills on the schedule, a loss on Sunday could result in the Rams falling to 1-4. The Rams need to get back to 2-2 as they await the return of Myles Garrett. Here are five keys to victory for the Rams as they head into Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Prevent Explosive Plays Downfield

Since 2022, Jalen Hurts has been the best quarterback on throws of 25-plus yards. He has the most touchdowns and completions on such passes. So far this season, the Eagles' offense lacks an identity and Hurts’ deep ball is all they have. DeVonta Smith has been a big part of that and he’s set to be out on Sunday. Still, the Eagles have Dontayvion Wicks who has looked good. Against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2, Wicks had key plays on five big conversions, including catches on two 3rd-and-12 situations.

Without Smith, the Eagles don’t have a lot of options in the passing game and the Rams’ secondary can’t bail them out by allowing big plays over the top. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Eagles test Emmanuel Forbes and Joshua Wallace as the Rams will be without Jaylen Watson. This is where the Rams’ cornerbacks need to step up.

Force Jalen Hurts Over the Middle

While Hurts is throwing over the middle more this season, it’s still not something he’s comfortable with. He’d much rather attack the perimeter. This season, he has 12.9 total EPA on middle-of-the-field throws on 12 attempts.

Without Smith, it’s going to be hard for the Eagles to attack the outside. They drafted Makai Lemon, but he’s much better over the middle and in the slot. He’s also struggled in the first three weeks. If the Rams can take away the perimeter, they may be able to force Hurts into some mistakes or have a similar start to last year where they forced three consecutive three-and-outs.

Jalen Hurts’ passing chart looks night and day different compared to last week.



Outliers:

• Heavily favored right side

• Lack of middle field success

• Too many screens



Hurts/Mannion had 8 days to prepare for a below average Bears defense and this is the product they bring. https://t.co/MsGHt5dYdz pic.twitter.com/HQJQGI11un — Kendall Beck (@KBeckEagles) September 29, 2026

Contain Saquon Barkley on Early Downs

Last year, the Rams did well containing Saquon Barkley. Barkley averaged just 2.6 yards per attempt. This is the key to stopping the Eagles’ offense. If the Rams can find success on early downs and force the Eagles into 3rd-and-5 and 3rd-and-6 situations, it forces the Eagles to become a passing team, which they don’t want to be.

Barkley has just a 36.4 percent rushing success rate on early downs. If the Rams can get the Eagles into those third-and-long situations, they can unleash the pass rush and blitz Hurts. Hurts ranks 19th against the blitz this season with a -0.08 EPA per dropback.

Exploit the Eagles’ Weaknesses in Coverage

This is a game where the Rams really would have benefitted from having Terrance Ferguson available. Jihaad Campbell has struggled in coverage and the Eagles are without Zack Baun. Additionally, Cooper DeJean has taken a step back and the Eagles’ safeties as a whole have struggled.

Still, while the Rams may not be able to work their tight ends down the seam without Ferguson, they should still be able to get Puka Nacua involved over the middle. Nacua returning should give the Rams’ offense a major boost in the passing game and will provide more options for Stafford. The Rams have used Nacua more on the outside in the last two years, but this might be a game where using him in the slot is a benefit.

Avoid Another Special Teams Collapse

Last season, the Rams arguably lost to the Eagles because of special teams. While Josh Karty made four field goals in the game, his final two attempts were blocked, both of which would have essentially won the game. His second blocked field goal was for the win, but it was returned the other way for a touchdown.

The Rams made a major change on special teams on Friday morning when they cut wide receiver and punt returner Xavier Smith. However, it was just a start, as the Rams still have other issues to figure out. Last week’s comeback by the Broncos was started because of special teams errors. The Rams need to be sharp on special teams on Sunday.

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