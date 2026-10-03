Rams vs. Eagles: Position-by-Position Breakdown Ahead of Week 4

Over the past two years, the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles have played some of the more entertaining games in the NFL. The Rams nearly beat the Eagles in the 2024 NFC Divisional Round and then should have won last year’s Week 3 matchup. On Sunday, the Rams will be back in Philadelphia for a third straight time. Let’s take a look at how the Rams match up with the Eagles before the game.

Quarterback

There’s no question that the Rams have the advantage at quarterback in this matchup. Jalen Hurts has shown moments of being a top-12 quarterback. However, he struggles to throw over the middle and access certain areas of the field. That limits what the Eagles can do offensively. Stafford hasn’t played like the reigning MVP up to this point, but he’s been better than Hurts.



Advantage: Rams

Jalen Hurts’ passing chart looks night and day different compared to last week.



Outliers:

• Heavily favored right side

• Lack of middle field success

• Too many screens



Hurts/Mannion had 8 days to prepare for a below average Bears defense and this is the product they bring. https://t.co/MsGHt5dYdz pic.twitter.com/HQJQGI11un — Kendall Beck (@KBeckEagles) September 29, 2026

Running Back

When it comes to Kyren Williams and Saquon Barkley, there is a clear winner. Barkley is clearly the better running back because of his explosiveness and how he can take an offense to the next level. Behind Barkley, the Eagles have Tank Bigsby while the Rams are working with Blake Corum. That’s not a fair comparison either. The Eagles may have the higher ceiling because of Barkley, but the Rams have the better 1-2 duo.



Advantage: Even

Wide Receiver

For the first time in two weeks, the Rams are going to have Puka Nacua back. Additionally, Davante Adams is playing like he’s still in his prime. Going into Sunday, the Eagles will be without DeVonta Smith and relying on rookie Makai Lemon. The Rams have the clear advantage here.



Advantage: Rams

Tight End

Both teams are managing injuries at tight end. The Rams just put Terrance Ferguson on injured reserve and Colby Parkinson didn’t practice all week. Meanwhile, Dallas Goedert is out for the Eagles, and they’re relying on Zach Ertz. Even with the injuries, the Rams’ depth with Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen, and Max Klare gives them the edge.



Advantage: Rams

Offensive Line

Over the past several years, the Eagles have been considered to have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, and that is likely still the case. However, they are without Landon Dickerson right now, as he’s on injured reserve. The Rams’ offensive line hasn’t played at the same level that it did last season through three games.



Advantage: Eagles

Pass block grades in true pass sets only



You'll never guess who comes in last here pic.twitter.com/6ChM4tRjpl — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) September 30, 2026

Defensive Line

As the Rams head into this game, they are set to be without Aaron Donald. Donald picked up a back injury and will miss Sunday’s game. The Rams are already without Myles Garrett as he’s on injured reserve. Normally, the Rams would have the slight edge here, but with the injuries, it is very close. The Eagles have done well building their defensive line as well. This one is even.



Advantage: Even

Linebacker

It’s another week of football, which means it’s another week where the Rams don’t have the edge at linebacker. Nate Landman has struggled to start the year and needs to be better.



Advantage: Eagles

Secondary

Due to the injury to Jaylen Watson, the Eagles are probably better at cornerback with Quinyon Mitchell, Riq Woolen, and Cooper DeJean. However, the Rams have the clear edge at safety and the better overall cornerback in Trent McDuffie.



Advantage: Even

Special Teams

In last year’s game, the Eagles won because of special teams. Had the Rams been able to make either of their two potential game-winning field goals, they would have won the game. The Rams made changes on special teams this week, cutting Xavier Smith, but they still have issues to fix.



Advantage: Eagles

Coaching Staff

There's almost no debate that Sean McVay is a better head coach than Nick Sirianni. However, Sirianni is 4-0 against McVay. Vic Fangio is also a better defensive coordinator than Chris Shula while Nate Sheelhaase and Sean Mannion are first-year offensive coordinators. The Rams should have the edge here, but it's fair to call it even.



Advantage: Even

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