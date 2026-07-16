Should the Rams Make a Trade With the Patriots to Fix Their WR3 Problem?

The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the more active teams this offseason. Prior to the NFL Draft, they traded for cornerback Trent McDuffie, and last month, they acquired edge rusher Myles Garrett in a trade.

Despite the Rams making two big trades, general manager Les Snead can never be counted out to make a move. If it becomes clear that the Rams have an obvious hole on the roster and that would help them win a Super Bowl, Snead will try and get it done.

Why Kayshon Boutte Makes Sense for the Rams

The Rams don’t have many holes on the roster, but one position they could look to address is WR3. During the draft, many believed the Rams would draft a wide receiver such as Makai Lemon to play behind Davante Adams and Puka Nacua. However, the Rams drafted quarterback Ty Simpson and didn't take a wide receiver until the sixth round..

As it stands, the Rams have Jordan Whittington and Xavier Smith behind Nacua and Adams. While Whittington and Smith have made plays in the past, it would be difficult to rely on either if Nacua or Adams went down. The Rams are moving to more 13 personnel packages on offense, but will need to have the ability to play with three wide receivers if needed.

If the Rams do make a trade or another addition this offseason, it wouldn’t be surprising if it was for a WR3. They could sign a player like Stefon Diggs who could be an experienced deep threat in the offense. However, if they make a trade, Kayshon Boutte from the New England Patriots could make sense.

The #Patriots plan has been “to do right by Kayshon Boutte” as they look for a trade partner, per @AlbertBreer.



“They’ve tried to do their best to find a new home for him. I’ve said it before, if somebody called them with a fifth-round pick over draft weekend, he’s gone. Those… pic.twitter.com/GSykmQFp7a — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) July 15, 2026

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer joined NBC Sports Boston and noted that the Patriots have been trying to trade Boutte. Breer noted that the Patriots tried to get a fifth-round pick for Boutte during the draft and that he believes he will be somewhere else.

What Boutte Would Bring to the Rams Offense

Boutte likely wouldn't start in the Rams' offense, but he would provide experienced depth as a ‘X receiver’ behind Adams. Boutte had 551 yards last season with six touchdowns. Boutte has the ability to win down the field as his average depth of target of 17.5 yards ranked third in the NFL last season. He also led the NFL in yards per target with 12.2. Boutte’s 16.7 yards per reception ranked fourth among wide receivers and he caught 10-of-14 contested catch opportunities.

Drake Maye has completed two deep touchdowns to Kayshon Boutte with Derek Stingley in coverage in his career (the first was Maye's first NFL TD).



Stingley has allowed two deep receptions on 34 targets against all other QBs since 2024.#HOUvsNE | #NEPats pic.twitter.com/mFyNxEIfPw — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 18, 2026

At the very least, Boutte would give the Rams experienced depth behind Adams and Nacua. Smith and Whittington are good special teams players, but it’s hard to rely on them in the offense. Boutte is in the final year of his rookie contract and the Patriots are trying to trade him. That gives the Rams leverage and they would likely be able to acquire him for a Day 3 draft pick. His contract is also very manageable at $3.6 million.

Why a WR3 Could Still Be on the Rams' Radar

If the Rams make another trade, it likely wouldn't be for a depth player. Still, if they determine they need another reliable receiver behind Adams and Nacua, Boutte is a player who makes sense. After trading for AJ Brown, the Patriots are looking to move on from Boutte and the Rams could use that depth behind Adams.

As the Rams get close to training camp, the priority remains Aaron Donald. However,if they decide they need more proven depth at WR3 while CJ Daniels continues to develop, Boutte is a player to watch.

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