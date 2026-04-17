Recent Extension Signals Costly Future for Rams Pass Rush

Over the past three years, the Los Angeles Rams have been able to take advantage of cheap defensive talent on rookie deals. It's a testament to general manager Les Snead and the draft process. Last season, both Jared Verse and Byron Young set career highs with 7.5 and 12 sacks, respectively. Verse was taken 19th overall in 2024 and accounted for just $4.1 million against the cap in 2025. Young was even cheaper as a former third-round pick at $1.5 million.

Heading into 2026, Young will be in the final year of his rookie contract and will be expecting a large extension. On Friday, the Houston Texans signed Will Anderson Jr. to a three-year, $150 million extension. While Young won’t cost that much, it is a reminder of how expensive premier pass rushers on the edge can be. It’s very possible that Verse ends up closer to Anderson’s number when he is eligible for an extension after this season.

Since 2023, the Rams have been able to benefit from the smaller contracts of players like Young. However, that will not be the case much longer. While the Rams would like to keep the duo of Young and Verse together, it’s likely not realistic. According to Spotrac, Young has a market value of $28.1 million , which feels on the low end of a projection. Young could surpass $35 million per season if he hits free agency.

Young may not be considered the Rams’ top pass rusher, but statistically he has been. He’s also been the most consistent. Young led the team with 12.5 sacks last year, which is the most for a Rams player since Aaron Donald had 12.5 in 2021. Because Young will almost be 29 after his rookie contract, he’ll almost certainly be looking to cash in when the time comes.

On the other hand, Verse’s Over the Cap projection is much higher than Young’s at $31.2 million per season. By the time Verse is up for an extension, it seems inevitable that he exceeds the $40 million per year mark.

The sacks haven’t necessarily been there for Verse, but the tape tells a different story. He led the team with 100 pressures last year with a 16.1 percent win rate, which led Rams pass rushers. Verse is one of the more athletically gifted and strongest edge defenders in the NFL. If he continues to develop at his current rate, he may get close to Anderson’s number.

The Rams have done the smart thing and continually replenished their pass rush. In last year’s draft, they took Michigan edge rusher Josaiah Stewart. Stewart only played in a rotational role in 2025, but still finished with three sacks. If the Rams end up allowing Young to walk, Stewart makes the most sense as a player who could fill that void.

After a disastrous 2022 season, the Rams have done what they can to clear up their salary cap. However, unfortunately, they won’t be able to pay everybody. With two premier pass rushers playing on cheap rookie deals, the Will Anderson contract extension is a reminder of how privileged the Rams have been.