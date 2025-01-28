Alabama QB Reacts to Ravens' Lamar Jackson Comparison
For a one-of-a-kind athlete, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sure has lot of comparisons made to him.
It makes sense, people love comparisons after all. However, it feels like most dual-threat quarterbacks coming out of college draw comparisons to the two-time MVP. Most of those comparisons don't end up holding much water, but there are a few where one can see where they're coming from.
For instance, Alabama's Jalen Milroe has shown the ability to dominate with his feet in a similar way to Jackson, and his passing stats aren't too different from what Jackson did in college. Heck, even Georgia head coach Kirby Smart described him as "a bigger, more physical version" of Jackson in 2023.
While preparing for this week's Senior Bowl, Milroe was asked about his comparisons to the Ravens star, and was all smiles while answering.
“It’s been evident how he’s played this season,” Milroe said. “For someone that aspires to go to the NFL, just seeing as he takes his game to the next level each and every year, him being at the top of the league and him definitely being a top-five quarterback in the NFL, that’s inspiring for sure.”
While he is one of the more fitting Jackson comparisons, Milroe still has a ways to go before reaching him. For instance, he rushed for 1,577 yards and 33 touchdowns in college, while Jackson ran for 4,132 yards and 50 touchdowns. He also needs to work on his passing game, as he was inconsistent throughout his time at Alabama.
Still, it's a great comparison to receive as he enters the NFL, and he'll definitely look to live up to it in the future.
“As a young quarterback that’s aspiring to go to the NFL, that definitely puts a smile to my face and I definitely love watching Lamar,” Milroe said. “Secretly I’m actually a Ravens fan. I grew up a Ravens fan, so I pull for the Ravens.”
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!