Ravens 2025 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker
The 2025 NFL Draft has come to a close, and the Baltimore Ravens have a nice rookie class of 11 players to show for it. However, they aren't done adding rookie talent, as of course the undrafted free agency market is merely just beginning, so here's an up-to-date tracker on every undrafted free agent signing and rookie minicamp invite for Baltimore this offseason.
Undrafted Free Agent Signings
LB Jay Higgins, Iowa
An Indianapolis native, Higgins racked up 295 tackles over his final two years at Iowa. He also had four interceptions in 2024, so he has a nose for the ball.
WR Jahmal Banks, Nebraska
Banks spent four years at Wake Forest before transferring to Nebraska last year, where he had 44 receptions for 587 yards and four touchdowns. He's also a Washington D.C. native who attended high school in Baltimore.
CB Marquise Robinson, Arkansas
Robinson, who ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at his pro day, played two seasons at South Alabama before transferring to Arkansas last year. He had 35 tackles, seven passes defended and an interception in his one year with the Razorbacks.
OT Reid Holskey, Miami (Ohio)
Holskey started 53 of 54 games for a Redhawks team that averaged 135+ rushing yards per game in each of the past three seasons.
RB Sone Ntoh, Monmouth
After transferring from Harvard to Monmouth, Ntoh put up some ridiculous numbers with 39 touchdowns over two seasons. He scored 25 touchdowns on 109 carries in 2024, so he reached the end zone on around 23 percent of his attempts.
LB Chandler Martin, Memphis
Martin had a career-high 111 tackles last season with seven sacks, four passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble. He was a first-team All-AAC selection in each of the past two years.
DB Desmond Igbinosun, Rutgers
Igbinosun started 29 games at Rutgers over the past three years, recording seven passes defended. He also had 15 tackles for loss, so he can play closer to the line if needed.
DL Jayson Jones, Auburn
Jones had 82 total tackles and 1.5 sacks over his collegiate career. He started his career at Oregon before transferring closer to home to Auburn.
Rookie Minicamp Invites
WR Ketron Jackson Jr., Baylor
Jackson spent the past two years at Baylor after transferring in from Arkansas. He caught 12 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Bears.
CB Keyon Martin, Louisiana-Lafayette
Martin played in 36 games over three seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native had 56 tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles last year.
LB Jacob Dobbs, James Madison
In his lone season at James Madison, Dobbs had 70 total tackles and three sacks in nine games. He had 122 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles at Holy Cross in 2023.
TE Kamari Morales, Boston College
Morales hauled in 28 passes for 325 yards and six touchdowns in 2024, his lone season at Boston College after transferring from North Carolina. He also earned an invite to the Miami Dolphins' rookie minicamp.
