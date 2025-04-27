Ravens Draft Pick Sends Warning to NFL
The Baltimore Ravens waited until the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft to address their need for a defensive lineman, but once they finally pulled the trigger, they may have landed themselves a steal.
At No. 210 overall, the Ravens selected Virginia Tech defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles. While a relatively small defensive lineman, he is an incredibly hard worker who could even turn some heads as the offseason progresses.
As a sixth-round pick, slightly later than he was expected to, Peebles is now entering the league with a massive chip on his shoulder. The first-team All-ACC lineman sent a warning to the rest of the NFL shortly after the Ravens called his name.
"Y'all messed up letting me in the door NFL, now Imma make it my home!" Peebles wrote on social media.
The interior defensive line quietly became a big need for Baltimore this offseason with Michael Pierce retiring and Brent Urban remaining a free agent. Many expected them to take a lineman far earlier in the draft, but they are very happy with the one they managed to snag.
"Aeneas Peebles is ... Coach [John] Harbaugh, one of his guys," general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters on Saturday. "He loved his tape. We loved his explosion. He's a little undersized, but he's a twitchy, disruptive player who can rush for passer who plays hard, and I think he's got a really, really good skillset for us as a third-down sub-rusher who runs to the football and can make some plays that way."
With rookie minicamp scheduled to begin soon, Peebles won't have to wait long until he can don a Ravens uniform for the first time and give fans a sneak peak of what he can do.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!