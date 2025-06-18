Ravens' 2026 Compensatory Pick Projections Revealed
Most NFL teams seem to see compensatory picks as just a nice bonus, but the Baltimore Ravens see them as an essential part of building a roster.
The Ravens are one of the only teams, if not the only team, that will go out of their way to acquire additional compensatory picks, routinely letting talented free agents talented free agents walk as a result. In fact, they've received the most compensatory picks since the league began awarding them in 1994, which becomes all the more impressive when remembering they didn't even exist until 1996.
This offseason was no different, as the Ravens let cornerback Brandon Stephens, offensive lineman Patrick Mekari and more walk in free agency. According to Nick Korte of OverTheCap, the Ravens are now in line to receive three compensatory picks in the 2026 NFL Draft - two fifth-round picks for losing Stephens and Mekari, as well as a possible seventh-round pick for losing offensive tackle Josh Jones.
OverTheCap's website projects the Ravens to earn a second seventh-round pick for losing cornerback Tre'Davious White, which would put them at the maximum four compensatory picks once again.
However, this appears to be an outdated version of the list, as the one Korte shared on social media features players that the one on the website does not. As a result, the pick the Ravens would've received falls outside the top 32 total compensatory picks that the league awards.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Ravens received four compensatory picks - a fourth-round pick for losing linebacker Patrick Queen, a fifth-round pick for losing guard John Simpson, and two sixth-round picks for losing safety Geno Stone and guard Kevin Zeitler.
If Korte's projection is correct, then the Ravens wouldn't have quite as many compensatory picks to work with as in recent years, but three extra picks is still worthwhile.
