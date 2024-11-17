Ravens DT Injured vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens haven't had the start they wanted against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and to make matters worse, they're now dealing with another important injury.
In the middle of the second quarter, defensive tackle Travis Jones went down and limped off the field with the help of trainers. The good news is that Jones was only in the blue medical tent for a minute or two, so that should be a good sign for his status the rest of the way.
Jones, a third-year pro, has dealt with an ankle injury for the past few weeks and was listed as questionable heading into this game. He has played thorugh that injury for a while now, but it clearly affected him in a negative way. Now, he appears to have suffered another setback, even if it's a small one.
A 2022 third-round pick from UConn, Jones was playing very well to start the season. His impact wasn't immediately evident in the box score, but he was creating plenty of opportunities for his teammates by taking up so much space in the middle. With him hampered by injuries recently, the rest of the front has had its struggles as well.
The Ravens lead 7-6 late in the second quarter thanks to a touchdown by Derrick Henry just before halftime. The Steelers will get the ball to start the second half.
