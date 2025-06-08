Ravens Assistant Not Interested in Being HC Again
One of the Baltimore Ravens' most surprising additions this offseason was not to the roster, but rather to the coaching staff.
In late January, Chuck Pagano, who was previously with the Ravens from 2008-11, re-joined John Harbaugh's staff as the team's senior secondary coach. Pagano, 64, had been away from the NFL since his retirement in 2021.
Pagano is most known for his time as the Indianapolis Colts' head coach from 2012-17. That was his first head coaching stint, and in his eyes, almost certainly his last.
When asked if he had any interest in being a head coach again, Pagano made his feelings very clear.
"No, sir," Pagano said Thursday, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "Nobody has any idea until you sit in that seat."
Pagano led the Colts to a 56-46 record over his six seasons as head coach. He also led them to three playoff berths, two AFC South titles and an AFC Championship Game appearance in 2014.
"Some of my fondest memories and coaching moments were the first time I was here [in Baltimore] and just being a secondary coach," Pagano said. "[As a head coach], you get pulled away from what you love doing and that's coaching the game. You got so many other things going. ... But no, I'm good. I've had enough of [head coaching]."
Pagano initially reached out to Harbaugh in January to recommend a candidate for the Ravens' staff. Harbaugh then surprised him by asking if he wanted to coach again, and the rest is history.
"This was just probably the only opportunity that would get me off the couch," Pagano said. "A lot of my friends back home said, 'Are you out of your mind? Why would you go back to the grind?' You can't replicate this. You can't replicate the grind."
