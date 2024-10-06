Ravens vs. Bengals: How to Watch, Stream, Listen
The Baltimore Ravens play in perhaps the most-entertaining division in football, and now that it's Week 5, it's about time the divisional matchups begin.
On Sunday, the Ravens travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals in not only their first divisional matchup of the season, but the first AFC North game period. Baltimore is riding two straight victories, while Cincinnati finally earned its first win of the season last season. Still, it's a big early-season game with even bigger divisional implications.
With just hours to go until kickoff, here's how to follow along live with the action.
Date: Oct. 6, 2024
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Paycor Stadium
Regional TV: CBS
Streaming: Paramount+, NFL+ (in-market)
Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM), 98Rock (97.9 FM), SiriusXM Radio Ch. 132 or 382
National Radio: Compass Media Networks
As divisional opponents, Baltimore and Cincinnati obviously play each other twice each year. The Ravens swept the series last season, winning 27-24 on the road in Week 2 and 34-20 at home in Week 11. It's worth mentioning that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was not fully healthy for either game, and he a season-ending wrist injury in the second matchup.
The stakes are very high for both teams, at least as far as early-season games go. Baltimore can get above .500 for the first time this season with another victory, and with how tough their opening stretch is, that's an achievement in and of itself.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati can either get back in the playoff picture and climb to 2-3 with a win, or fall even further behind at 1-4 with a loss. The last team to make the playoffs after starting 1-4 was the 2020 Washington Football Team, but that team won an awful NFC East with a 7-9 record. The Bengals don't have that luxury playing in the gauntlet of the AFC North.
Baltimore is a very slight betting favorite in this game, but it will be a dogfight for both teams.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!