Ravens Connected to Blockbuster Trade for Eagles WR
The Baltimore Ravens have long been in need of wide receiving help, and while Zay Flowers has developed into a legitimate star, they could use another playmaker alongside of him.
Could Philadelphia Eagles wide out A.J. Brown be the answer?
Brown's name has oddly been tossed around in trade speculation in recent weeks due to what some feel is a souring relationship with quarterback Jalen Hurts. If the Eagles do decide to place Brown on the trade block this offseason (which doesn't seem likely), Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports feels that the Ravens could represent a potential fit.
"The Baltimore Ravens need a new wide receiver since they haven’t been able to find one since releasing Odell Beckham Jr. after one year," Palacios wrote. " ... Perhaps Brown’s requesting a trade could intrigue the Ravens to make an explosive trade happen to give some bolstering opposite of Flowers."
Again, this is all purely based on conjecture. There is absolutely no evidence that Brown is going to ask for a trade, nor is there any evidence that Philadelphia has any plans on moving him. Heck, the 27-year-old literally just signed a three-year extension with the Eagles last spring and is under contract through 2029. Philly has no reason to trade him.
But if Brown's relationship with Hurts is really that fractured, maybe there is a possibility that the Eagles sell him off to the highest bidder. The three-time Pro Bowler caught 67 passes for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games this season, which was actually his least productive campaign in Philadelphia.
If Baltimore is somehow able to put together a deal for Brown, it would give Lamar Jackson an absolutely lethal tandem of receivers to throw to, and Rashod Bateman is still in the equation, as well.
