Ravens Could Take a Chance on Risky Packers Star
The Baltimore Ravens desperately need help in their secondary after finishing second-to-last in the NFL in passing defense this past season, and a very interesting target could become available for them.
ESPN's Rob Demovsky has reported that cornerback Jaire Alexander appears to be on his way out with the Green Bay Packers, noting that the star defender may have played his final down with the only NFL team he has called home.
The Packers could try to trade Alexander, but they could also outright release him given that his trade value is probably not all that high right now due to various circumstances such as his injury history and his current contract situation.
If and when Green Bay parts ways with the 28-year-old, Ryan Heckman of Ebony Bird feels that he could represent a potential fit for the Ravens, albeit a risky one.
"While Alexander is a Pro Bowl talent when healthy, his health is exactly why he comes with so much risk," Heckman wrote. "The Ravens defense could use an upgrade like a healthy Alexander. His two Pro Bowl seasons saw Alexander allow an opposing quarterback rating in the 60's, a minimum of 13 pass breakups and a total of six interceptions."
There is no doubt that Alexander is one of the best cornerbacks in the league when healthy. The problem is that he has played in a grand total of 14 games the past two seasons, and dating back to 2021, he has appeared in just 34 out of a possible 68 contests.
Given how bad Baltimore's secondary was for most of 2024, it could afford to take a risk on Alexander. If he is able to stay on the field, he could comprise a home run addition for the Ravens.
