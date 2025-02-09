Ravens Could Sign Rams Young WR
The Baltimore Ravens don't exactly need a new wide receiver with Zay Flowers already in the mix, but the team could look to add some depth for him in free agency this spring.
Last Word on Sports analyst Anthony Palacios suggests that the Ravens could look to sign Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell in free agency.
"The Diontae Johnson experiment did not work and he’s heading to free agency looking to join a team on a low budget," Palacios writes.
"After releasing Odell Beckham Jr. last offseason, the Ravens pass game didn’t look the same even with Agholor in the lineup. Now, they need a new wideout since Agholor is hitting the market and the Ravens probably won’t bring him back given his age. However, a guy like Tutu Atwell has the size and agility similar to Flowers and Bateman to pair as three-headed speedsters."
Atwell, 25, was taken in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Rams, but he has not lived up to his pre-draft hype. He won a Super Bowl in his rookie season, but he only appeared on special teams.
In his last three seasons, Atwell's role has grown, but he only managed to have 42 catches for 562 yards without scoring any touchdowns in 2024.
Atwell could certainly be an intriguing add and potential replacement for Agholor, but the Ravens might be able to find someone better. The Ravens hope that 2024 fourth-round pick Devontez Walker could be in line for a bigger role this season. Baltimore could also look to draft someone in this year's class at the wide receiver position, giving them a chance to be one of Lamar Jackson's top targets for the future.
Ultimately, upgrades will be needed for the Ravens, but Atwell likely won't be what they are looking for.
