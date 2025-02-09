Raven Country

Ravens Could Sign Rams Young WR

The Baltimore Ravens could add to their wide receiver room by signing a player from the Los Angeles Rams.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 17, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) runs out of bounds after making a catch during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) runs out of bounds after making a catch during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens don't exactly need a new wide receiver with Zay Flowers already in the mix, but the team could look to add some depth for him in free agency this spring.

Last Word on Sports analyst Anthony Palacios suggests that the Ravens could look to sign Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell in free agency.

"The Diontae Johnson experiment did not work and he’s heading to free agency looking to join a team on a low budget," Palacios writes.

"After releasing Odell Beckham Jr. last offseason, the Ravens pass game didn’t look the same even with Agholor in the lineup. Now, they need a new wideout since Agholor is hitting the market and the Ravens probably won’t bring him back given his age. However, a guy like Tutu Atwell has the size and agility similar to Flowers and Bateman to pair as three-headed speedsters."

Atwell, 25, was taken in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Rams, but he has not lived up to his pre-draft hype. He won a Super Bowl in his rookie season, but he only appeared on special teams.

In his last three seasons, Atwell's role has grown, but he only managed to have 42 catches for 562 yards without scoring any touchdowns in 2024.

Atwell could certainly be an intriguing add and potential replacement for Agholor, but the Ravens might be able to find someone better. The Ravens hope that 2024 fourth-round pick Devontez Walker could be in line for a bigger role this season. Baltimore could also look to draft someone in this year's class at the wide receiver position, giving them a chance to be one of Lamar Jackson's top targets for the future.

Ultimately, upgrades will be needed for the Ravens, but Atwell likely won't be what they are looking for.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News