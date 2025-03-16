Raven Country

Ravens' DeAndre Hopkins Still Has Gas Left in Tank

Even in his early 30s, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins believes he can still play at a high level.

Jon Alfano

Nov 24, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (8) reacts after catching a touchdown in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (8) reacts after catching a touchdown in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

DeAndre Hopkins is the newest Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, but also the oldest by a significant margin.

The 32-year-old's first season in Baltimore will be his 13th in the NFL, and he has plenty of wear and tear on his body. Last season was one of his least productive with 56 receptions for 610 yards and five touchdowns, which some saw as the start of his decline.

However, Hopkins believes he still has some gas in the tank as he begins this new chapter of his career.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins
Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (8) runs the ball as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) attempts the tackle during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"I take it day by day, honestly," Hopkins said at his introductory press conference on Friday. "I really never thought about that or look forward to it, but they say, 'You'll know when your body gives out on you,' and it hasn't given out on me yet, or for me, I feel like gotten close. So, who knows."

Hopkins may be in his early 30s, but like any world-class athlete, he takes top-notch care of his body. He believes his personal care has helped him maintain a high level of play for so long.

"My workout routine has changed throughout the years, but it's definitely been a key part of me still being able to come out and play at a high level at the age of 32," Hopkins said. "I'm not sure why you wouldn't work out if you have a weight room this nice, or you have the chance to work out, but for me, I just like working when no one's looking, [even] if that's at my house at night. But it's definitely been a key part of me still playing, and [it's] also my diet. It's not just the workout, but it's everything else."

As for his on-field play, Hopkins has never been one to burn opposing defenders with his blazing speed. Rather, he's a fundamentally sound receiver with excellent ball skills, and those skills transcend age.

"I would say how I'm able to get open. I've never been a 4.3 or 4.4 [40-yard dash] guy, but I'm able to make plays on the ball and get open, and contested catches – I feel like that's been something that I've been able to excel in. And I would say my knowledge of defenses as well. Playing 13 years in the NFL, you learn defensive coverages and how to get open, and you kind of know what the defense is doing sometimes pre-snap."

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jon Alfano
JON ALFANO

Home/News