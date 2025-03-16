Ravens' DeAndre Hopkins Still Has Gas Left in Tank
DeAndre Hopkins is the newest Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, but also the oldest by a significant margin.
The 32-year-old's first season in Baltimore will be his 13th in the NFL, and he has plenty of wear and tear on his body. Last season was one of his least productive with 56 receptions for 610 yards and five touchdowns, which some saw as the start of his decline.
However, Hopkins believes he still has some gas in the tank as he begins this new chapter of his career.
"I take it day by day, honestly," Hopkins said at his introductory press conference on Friday. "I really never thought about that or look forward to it, but they say, 'You'll know when your body gives out on you,' and it hasn't given out on me yet, or for me, I feel like gotten close. So, who knows."
Hopkins may be in his early 30s, but like any world-class athlete, he takes top-notch care of his body. He believes his personal care has helped him maintain a high level of play for so long.
"My workout routine has changed throughout the years, but it's definitely been a key part of me still being able to come out and play at a high level at the age of 32," Hopkins said. "I'm not sure why you wouldn't work out if you have a weight room this nice, or you have the chance to work out, but for me, I just like working when no one's looking, [even] if that's at my house at night. But it's definitely been a key part of me still playing, and [it's] also my diet. It's not just the workout, but it's everything else."
As for his on-field play, Hopkins has never been one to burn opposing defenders with his blazing speed. Rather, he's a fundamentally sound receiver with excellent ball skills, and those skills transcend age.
"I would say how I'm able to get open. I've never been a 4.3 or 4.4 [40-yard dash] guy, but I'm able to make plays on the ball and get open, and contested catches – I feel like that's been something that I've been able to excel in. And I would say my knowledge of defenses as well. Playing 13 years in the NFL, you learn defensive coverages and how to get open, and you kind of know what the defense is doing sometimes pre-snap."
