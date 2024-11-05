Bill Belichick Offers Blunt Realization to Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have gotten off to a 6-3 start this season, and they have looked thoroughly dominant in their wins. Not only that, but their losses have been very close.
That's why former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick actually feels that the Ravens have left some wins on the table this season.
"I think the Ravens are really, really good," Belichick said on the Pat McAfee Show. "I honestly don't think they've lost a game this year. The games they've lost they kind of, I don't want to say gave away, but they lost them more than somebody else won them."
While that's never really an entirely fair assessment given that there are so many variables that occur in a 60-minute football game, it does demonstrate just how good Baltimore has looked in the eyes of many.
The Ravens have the NFL's best offense, thanks much in part to a phenomenal rushing attack spearheaded by Derrick Henry. They also boast a very talented group of pass-catchers that includes wide receivers Zay Flowers and Diontae Johnson (the latter of whom was just acquired via trade) as well as tight ends Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews.
And of course, Baltimore has Lamar Jackson under center.
But the Ravens do have some issues.
Their pass defense has been a major problem, as they rank last in the NFL in that category. They have also had some trouble with their pass rush.
Baltimore has until the trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon to rectify those problem areas, and if the Ravens want to firmly establish themselves as Super Bowl favorites, they should probably get to it.
But there is no doubt that Baltimore is one of the most impressive teams in the league at the moment, and its explosive offense is terrifying to any ballclub.
