Ravens Star Earns Another Accolade From Tom Brady
It's one thing to earn recognition for your play once by Tom Brady. It's another to earn it on three separate occasions like Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry.
Henry was named one of Brady's three stars of Week 6 for his performance in the Ravens' 30-23 win over the Washington Commanders. The former All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler and 2020 Offensive Player of the Year had 24 carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns against Washington.
"It's hard to believe, but for the third time, Derrick Henry is one of my stars of the week," Brady said. "What an unbelievable year he's had. This last game in Washington, [he had] 24 carries, 132 yards and two touchdowns in a huge win over the Commanders. Derrick's been literally a perfect fit in Baltimore. They started 0-2 and now they're 4-2, and Derrick is a huge reason why. He leads the league in rushing [yards] and touchdowns. That's the way to play winning football."
Henry has been everything the Ravens could have hoped for and then some through six games. Henry leads the NFL with 704 rushing yards and has the longest rushing touchdown of the season with his 87-yard run against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. Henry also leads the league with eight touchdowns.
Henry's stellar play has paced a Ravens offense that leads the league in total yards (453.7) and rushing yards (205.3) per game and ranks fourth in points (29.5) per game.
"I just think it's great," Henry told reporters after Sunday's game. "You have so many guys that can make plays. A lot of guys are getting chances to get the ball and being able to showcase their talents, and that's what you want as an offense, is everybody being dynamic [and] having playmakers who can make plays."
The Ravens (4-2) will look to get the momentum from their four-game winning streak going when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2) on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET.
