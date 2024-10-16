Ravens HC Shares Mixed Feelings on NFL Rule Change
One of the biggest storylines of the NFL offseason was how the new "dynamic" kickoff would impact special teams play. Through the first third of the season, many, including Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, have not seen much of a change.
According to Pro Football Talk, 65.6 percent of kickoffs this season have gone for touchbacks. That is a marginally lower rate than the 73 percent of kickoffs that went for touchbacks last season, but probably not the difference the NFL is looking for.
The Ravens are admittedly part of the problem, as 78 percent of Justin Tucker's kickoffs have gone for touchbacks. Still, Harbaugh, who has nearly 20 years of experience as a special teams coordinator, wants to see some more action in the return game.
"It's just the disappointing thing about the play – and we're part of it, too, because we kick a lot of touchbacks – is that the whole idea was to get more kickoff returns, and there really aren't," Harbaugh told reporters. "It's really not happening, and there are reasons for that, but I think we could be better. We can cover better, we can return better, and we just have to keep working."
On the other side of the coin, the Ravens had just six kickoff returns over their first five games. They had a bit more action in Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders, with Justice Hill and Deonte Harty combining for 104 yards on four returns. While it's still not much, it is nice to finally get some meaningful return reps.
"I appreciate the guys, because I feel like we've got five, six or seven guys on our kickoff team at any one time who are rookies," Harbaugh said. "That's a high number, so we're a very young team with our backup group, so those guys are learning, and they've done a great job of punt and punt return, and they have to. They've done well, so we have to keep training those guys, and I think as those guys to keep getting better, our kick and kickoff return will keep getting better."
Originally, the proposed rule change had touchbacks go out to the 35-yard line, but the league changed it to the 30 in the final rule. After lackluster results through the first few weeks, the league is reportedly considering moving touchbacks up to the 35 or even the 40 to further incentivize returns, which Harbaugh said he would support.
