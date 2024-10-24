Ravens' Derrick Henry Not Focused on Making History
Derrick Henry hasn't disappointed through his first seven games as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.
Headed into Week 8's matchup against the Cleveland Browns, the star running back is the league's leading rusher (873) by over 200 yards while also being first in carries (134) and tied for the top spot in rushing touchdowns (eight).
If Henry manages to keep up what has been a dominant season up to this point, he'll be on his way to breaking the single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards set by Eric Dickerson as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in 1984. Adrian Peterson came the closest to topping that number in 2012 when he had 2,097 rushing yards during an MVP-winning season for the Minnesota Vikings.
However, reaching that mark isn't of any concern for Henry, who remains focused on winning, something the Ravens have gotten used to during their current five-game winning streak.
“I don’t really try to think about that too much,” Henry said of potentially breaking the record. “Just focus on me doing my job and being better and better every week. I don’t really try to get into the statistics of things. I focus on the team goals.”
After a slow start in the season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in which he finished with just 13 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown, Henry has exploded. He's topped the 130-yard mark in four of seven games this season and has found the end zone at least once in each contest. He nearly broke the record for the most career 200-yard rushing games in league history during Week 4's win over the Buffalo Bills, but came up one yard short at 199.
Henry and the Ravens will visit the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.
