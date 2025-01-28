Ravens' Derrick Henry Pulls Out of Pro Bowl
Despite some doubts early on, Derrick Henry's first season with the Baltimore Ravens was nothing short of outstanding.
Henry arrived in Baltimore on a two-year deal last offseason after spending his entire career to that point with the Tennessee Titans, who run a very different offense than the Ravens do. There were some growing pains at first, but Henry quickly adjusted and turned in one of the most-dominant seasons of his career, rushing for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns on a career-best 5.9 yards per attempt.
His outstanding season resulted in him becoming a finalist for Offensive Player of the Year, looking to win the award for the second time in his career after his 2,000-yard season in 2020. Of course, he also cruised to his fifth Pro Bowl selection, but won't actually head down to Orlando this week.
On Tuesday, Henry officially pulled out of this week's Pro Bowl Games, though no reason was given why. Buffalo Bills running back James Cook, who tied Henry for the league lead with 16 rushing touchdowns and 18 touchdowns from scrimmage, will replace him.
It wouldn't be surprising whatsoever if Henry was dealing with a nagging injury, as many players are at this point in the season. On the other hand, it's entirely possible Henry just wasn't interested in participating in the event, as more and more players seem to be nowadays.
Regardless of the reason, it's officially on to 2025 for the star running back. However, there may be an extension along the way as a reward for his outstanding performance.
"We'll look at that. I think it's a good question," general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters last week. "I'm just so grateful that Derrick [Henry] chose us last year. He came in and … I can honestly just say his attitude and the way that he played was amazing to watch. His relationship with his teammates, his humility as a player, his work ethic – I can't wait to see him next year.
"I know it was tough on him to end the way it did; tough on all of us. But I think we have a chip on our shoulders to come back next year with a vengeance, to start faster than we started this year, to not start 0-2 next year, to get out of the gates faster. I think Derrick will be a big part of that."
