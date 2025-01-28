Raven Country

Ravens' John Harbaugh Due For Extension

John Harbaugh has one year left on his contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh takes the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is recovering after finishing a 17th season at the helm for the franchise.

Harbaugh is under contract to coach Year 18, but not beyond that, marking the first time in his head coaching career that he is an impending free agent.

However, Harbaugh isn't worried about his future with the Ravens.

"I'm happy, and however that goes, I trust God," Harbaugh said via ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley.

"I trust the people I work with every day who I love, who are my friends, but more importantly, we're on a mission together, and as long as that goes, as long as God permits that to go, I'm all about it. I'm fired up for it, and I'm not worried about those kinds of things. They take care of themselves."

Harbaugh, 62, is the second-longest tenured head coach in the NFL with Pittsburgh Steelers rival Mike Tomlin ahead of him by one year.

In his 17 seasons with the Ravens, Harbaugh has 12 playoff appearances, making him one of the most successful head coaches in NFL history.

The Ravens will likely discuss a possible extension with Harbaugh at some point during the offseason, and if it were up to general manager Eric DeCosta, it probably will happen.

"John's changed a lot over the years, in different ways -- in mostly all good ways," DeCosta said via Hensley.

"But when I say that, I think his passion for the team [and] for winning has never wavered. He's resolute in his beliefs, [and] he's a man of faith. He comes to work every day, and that's inspiring, because he has a passion at practice every day that's probably unmatched amongst anybody -- players [and] coaches."

