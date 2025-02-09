Ravens' Derrick Henry Shuts Down Joining Super Bowl Team
The Baltimore Ravens just can't seem to get over the hump in the NFL playoffs, and signing running back Derrick Henry didn't change that.
As dominant as Henry was this season, the Ravens were still eliminated in the Divisional Round, which caused Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons to broach the subject of ring chasing to Henry.
While interviewing Henry on his podcast, Parsons said that if Henry wants that elusive Super Bowl ring, he may have to do with LeSean McCoy did back in 2019 and join the Kansas City Chiefs.
That did not sit well with Henry.
"You talking about when he joined [the Chiefs]? No, bro. I'm not doing that. I can't," Henry told Parsons.
Parsons then further prodded Henry on the topic, stating, "If you can't beat 'em, join 'em." Henry then replied by saying that he's playing with the quarterback he always wanted to play with.
It should also be noted that when McCoy signed with the Chiefs, they hadn't actually won a championship yet. They were eliminated by the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game the year prior, and then won the title in McCoy's first and only year with the team.
Henry racked up 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging a hefty 5.9 yards per carry during his debut campaign with Baltimore this past year, earning his fifth Pro Bowl appearance. He then proceeded to rack up 270 yards and three scores in a pair of playoff games.
Now 31 years old, one does have to wonder just how many more years Henry has left. Typically, running backs slow down around the age of 30, so Henry is a special case.
The University of Alabama product has one year left on his deal with the Ravens. If he can't capture a Super Bowl next season, maybe he'll have to evaluate his options.
