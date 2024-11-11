Ravens WR Named Fit for Two AFC Teams
The Baltimore Ravens traded for former Carolina Panthers receiver Diontae Johnson in hopes that he could be another weapon in an already elite passing offense but that's yet to come to fruition during his first two games with the team.
He even delivered a somewhat cryptic tweet out following Baltimore's 35-34 Week 10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals after only being targeted twice and finishing with one catch for six yards.
"It's always two sides to a story," Johnson wrote.
One tweet won't determine his future but Johnson is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and could certainly choose to head elsewhere if he doesn't re-sign with Baltimore.
Bleacher Report recently came up with a list of a few teams that could be suitors if things head in that direction. The site named the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers as two potential fits due to the lack of proven receiver depth for both teams.
Here's what B/R had to say:
"Johnson is still young enough to warrant a multi-year free-agent deal, and he should be one of the top pass-catchers available," B/R wrote. "He'd be a strong fit for the Chargers, who could deploy him as a third receiver alongside Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey—Joshua Palmer is set to be a 2025 free agent."
Before arriving to Baltimore, Johnson had tallied 30 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns with the Panthers this season. The one-time Pro Bowler only played 17 snaps in his Ravens debut during Week 9's win over the Denver Broncos, but then received just six total snaps against Cincinnati.
Johnson will look to begin building some momentum in Baltimore's offense when the Ravens visit his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Week 11 at Acrisure Stadium.
