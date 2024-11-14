New Ravens WR Could Earn Big Payday
Diontae Johnson's start with the Baltimore Ravens hasn't been what he imagined, but he has the ability to turn it around.
Johnson, who the Ravens acquired from the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 29, has now played in two games with his new team, appearing on just 23 offensive snaps with two targets and one reception for six yards. With him now having time to get acclimated - and a game against his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers on the horizon - he should see a greater workload going forward.
For his sake, Johnson would like to get going sooner rather than later. The former Pro Bowler is a free agent this offseason, and his next contract potentially hinges on how he performs in Baltimore.
"Johnson is in a precarious spot," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote. "Based on ability to beat coverage and win for his quarterback, he's probably a $20-plus-million-per-year player. But he has been traded twice in less than eight months (most recently from Carolina to Baltimore) and has played 23 offensive snaps in two games with the Ravens.
"Where he falls in free agency will hinge partly on how he finishes in Baltimore, which has a streaky track record with accomplished receivers (See: Odell Beckham Jr.). He's on a winner and will be plenty motivated down the stretch, though. Baltimore will likely take a wait-and-see approach toward a possible re-signing. Expect Johnson's game to kick up as he gets more comfortable with the Ravens' offense."
Currently, Johnson has an average salary of $18.35 million per year. His cap hit with the Ravens, however, is just $625,000, as Carolina opted to pay the majority of his remaining salary.
Thanks to Johnson's versatility and past production (he had 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021 with Pittsburgh), it's possible he could earn a raise next spring. However, he'll have to put in the work to get it.
"Johnson has the inside/outside flexibility to play all three receiver spots," ESPN's Matt Bowen wrote. "He can separate at the top of the route with his sudden movement and ability to run after the catch. In nine games with the Panthers and Ravens this season, Johnson has caught 31 passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!