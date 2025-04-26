Ravens Select Virginia Tech DT in NFL Draft
With the No. 210 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens selected Virginia Tech defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles.
The former ACC standout began his college career at Duke and finished it up with the Hokies for the 2024 season and amassed 11.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss, the bulk of which came in his last two years with eight sacks and 16 tackles for loss. Many pundits projected that he'd come off the board as high as the third round with the floor of the fourth or fifth, but to land him in the sixth has the chance to be an absolute steal for the Ravens and gene
Despite barely measuring in at just over 6 feet and weighing 282 pounds, the former Hokie and Duke Blue Devil is still one of the most disruptive interior pass rushers in this year's loaded class. He earned a pair of All ACC nods the past two years and was named Third Team All American as a senior.
At the NFL level, he won't be tasked with taking on double teams on early downs because he is not built for it but where he can make his mark is a penetrating three-technique who spells two-time Pro Bowler Nnamdi Madubuike and comes on the field for sub-packages on passing downs. A couple of fun facts about him is that he is the grandson of the late three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Doug Wilkerson and is named after NFL Hall of Fame defensive back Aeneas Williams.
