Ravens Drop in Power Rankings After Brutal Loss
The Baltimore Ravens' 18-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was tough in more ways than one.
On one end, the Ravens' loss to Pittsburgh was their eighth in their last nine meetings against their bitter rival. On the other end of the spectrum, Baltimore fell behind the Steelers (8-2) by 1.5 games for first place in the AFC North.
The same self-inflicted wounds that had cost Baltimore in its previous three losses this season reared their ugly head again, as 12 penalties, three turnovers that led to half of the Steelers' points and Justin Tucker's two missed field goals all played a role in the deflating defeat. The two teams will meet again on Dec. 21 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Here's where the Ravens (7-4) stand across NFL power rankings ahead of their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (7-3) on Monday Night Football at SoFi Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET
Yahoo Sports: No. 6
Last week: No. 4
"Derrick Henry and Justice Hill averaged 5.2 yards per carry vs. Pittsburgh. The problem was they had just 15 combined attempts in a game that Pittsburgh never led by more than eight points. That wasn’t supposed to happen with Henry on board, after last season’s AFC championship game mismanagement."
Sports Illustrated: No. 7
Last week: No. 4
"The Steelers absolutely severed Baltimore’s deep passing game. A lot has been said about Lamar Jackson’s record against the Steelers but I’d be more concerned about Jackson’s deep ball numbers over the last two weeks: vs. Pittsburgh: 0-for-3, CPOE: -32% — vs. Cincinnati: 0-for-4, CPOE: -41%
Compare that to Week 9 against a good Vance Joseph defense where Jackson was 3-of-3 on deep shots for a +41.4% CPOE. What has been uncovered that’s causing Jackson not to like what he’s seeing deep?"
NFL.com: No. 7
Last week: No. 4
"Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh is going to leave a mark. If the Ravens cannot win the AFC North, we might look back at this game as the turning point in that race. They're only a game and a half back of the Steelers but two games back in the loss column, and Baltimore has one fewer game left than Pittsburgh, which means one less chance to make up that gap. Now the rematch in Baltimore is virtually a must-win affair for the Ravens."
CBS Sports: No. 7
Last week: No. 4
"What the heck happened to that offense against the Steelers? Lamar Jackson actually looked human."
ESPN: No. 7
Last week: No. 3
"This has been an impressive bounce-back year for [Ronnie] Stanley. He is ninth among starting tackles in pass block win rate (92.7%), allowing one sack this season. When the Ravens run to Stanley's side, they are averaging an NFL-best 6.8 yards per carry. The other key is Stanley staying healthy. He is playing over 90% of Baltimore's snaps for the first time since 2019, which was his only Pro Bowl campaign. This is all very timely for Stanley, as his improved play could set him up for a sizable payday in free agency."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!