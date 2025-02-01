Senior Bowl Standouts Could Bolster Ravens Pass Rush
The Baltimore Ravens' pass rush is good, but in order for it to take the next step, they need a true game-changer up front.
Baltimore finished second in the league with 54 sacks this season, with Kyle Van Noy leading the way at 12.5 sacks and Odafe Oweh close behind at 10. While those players are both very good, there's not much depth behind them on the edge.
David Ojabo didn't develop as the Ravens were hoping for in his third season, and first fully healthy one, as he only had two sacks in 13 games and was a healthy scratch on several occasions. Second-year pro Tavius Robinson had a solid season with 3.5 sacks, but is still more of a situational player.
If the Ravens really want to take their pass rush to the next level, then they will need to add some outside help, and the perfect chance to do so may be staring them in the face.
A pair of edge rushers have been dominant at the Senior Bowl this week, and are possible targets for the Ravens with the No. 27 overall pick. The first of which is Marshall's Mike Green, who led all players with 17 sacks this season. This week, he went viral for bulldozing Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., another projected first-round pick.
"Green looked like a top-20 pick here in Mobile," NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah wrote, naming Green one of his Senior Bowl standouts. "His play speed off the edge is real, which helps explain why he led the FBS with 17 sacks in 2024. His bull rush against Oregon OT Josh Conerly Jr. during a one-on-one drill had everyone talking this week, but there was more than just that one rep to be excited about. Green showed he can win in a variety of ways."
The second is Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart, who doesn't have the same production as Green, but his physical traits are hard to ignore. It wouldn't be out of character for the Ravens to select a player like that, as they took Oweh in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft despite him not recording a sack in his final collegiate season.
"Here we have a height-weight-speed freak. There was more disruption than production from Stewart during his college career -- he posted just 4.5 sacks in 37 games -- but I thought he had an impactful week in practices. All of his traits are elite and he showed he’s starting to figure some things out as a pass rusher."
Of course, it remains to be seen if these players will even be available at No. 27 overall, with Green in particular boosting his draft stock this week. If they are still on the board, though, or if the Ravens feel like trading up, these two are definitely prospects to watch.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!