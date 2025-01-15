Ravens' Injury Situation Improving Before Bills Playoff Game
The Baltimore Ravens' first injury report of the week is about as clean as a team could hope for at this point in the season, with one major exception.
Unfortunately, wide receiver Zay Flowers is still not at practice due to a knee injury. The Pro Bowl wideout sustained the injury during the regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns on Jan. 4, then did not play in the Wild Card Round against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. He did not practice at all last week.
There is reportedly an outside chance for Flowers to play in the Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, though him missing the first practice of the week is not a great sign. That said, head coach John Harbaugh did say that Flowers could play without practicing, though if that happens, it's safe to say he won't be close to 100 percent.
"We'll see toward the end of the week if he's practicing," Harbaugh said. "He can play without practicing – for sure – if he feels healthy enough and if it's safe for him."
Flowers, the No. 22 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, took a massive step forward in his second season. The Boston College product had 74 receptions for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the Ravens' first 1,000-yard receiver since 2021 and their first Pro Bowl receiver in franchise history. Luckily, Baltimore was able to survive without him against Pittsburgh thanks to a dominant ground game, but would love to have him back against a much tougher Buffalo team.
The only other Raven on the injury report is wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty, who was a full participant despite a knee injury. Harty hasn't played since Week 6, though the Ravens opened his 21-day practice window last week.
The Ravens face the Bills at Highmark Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!