Ravens' John Harbaugh Dismisses Contract Situation
The Baltimore Ravens have some big contract decisions looming this offseason. Not only with their players, but with their leader as well.
John Harbaugh, the second-longest tenured head coach in the league, is entering the final year of his contract in 2025. The Super Bowl-winning coach has led the Ravens since 2008, and is almost synonymous with the team itself at this point.
At the end of the day, the NFL is a business, and Harbaugh will need a new contract within the next year and change. For now, though, that's not where Harbaugh's focus is at.
"I'm happy. I trust God, I trust the people I work with every day," Harbaugh told reporters at Wednesday's end-of-season press conference. "I'm fired up for it. I'm not worried about those kinds of things. They take care of themselves."
Harbaugh, 62, has taken some heat from a vocal part of the fanbase for the Ravens' shortcomings in the playoffs in recent years, and to be fair, it's not without merit. Since winning Super Bowl XLVII in 2012, Baltimore has a 4-7 record in the postseason despite having some great teams in that time.
That said, Harbaugh has been the man in Baltimore for so long for a reason. The Ravens have been one of the league's most-successful teams throughout his entire tenure, and with Lamar Jackson still playing amazing football, they likely have a few more years of contention left with this group. Getting over the top again will be a challenge, but Harbaugh undoubtedly has the team in a good spot, and the Ravens probably don't want to risk losing that.
The rest of the coaching staff may see some changes, just as it has throughout the Harbaugh era, but he'll probably stick around for the long haul.
