Ravens HC Explains Re-Signing Controversial OL
Some people were a bit surprised when the Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms on a new contract with veteran offensive lineman Ben Cleveland.
Cleveland, 26, was arrested earlier this year for driving under the influence, just a few weeks before his contract was set to expire with the Ravens.
The Ravens brought Cleveland back, and head coach John Harbaugh explained why that was the case.
"Resigning Ben Cleveland was just a good, smart football move for us," Harbaugh said at the NFL Owner Meetings h/t BaltimoreRavens.com.
"He's done everything we've asked him to do. When he comes into games, he plays solid football. He's versatile. He can play both guard spots, he can play center, and you can even put him out there at tackle, and he hangs in there.
"He's not built to be a tackle, but he hangs in there. He goes in as the extra O-lineman sometimes [or] at tight end and blocks, and he wanted to be here. He wanted to be with the Ravens. He appreciates his role. He's on field goal protection [unit]. He's probably the best field protection guy in the league. Nobody talks about it, but he's great at that, so he's a good guy. As far as the situation he had, that's to be determined what the punishment will be for that. He understands that. We understand that, as well, but that was a good, solid football move for our team."
Cleveland was a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2021 NFL Draft and could have a bigger role in the upcoming season after Patrick Mekari re-signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.
Cleveland could have added competition for playing time against Andrew Vorhees and rookies coming in, but he could be the favorite to land a job as an interior lineman in the starting unit.
