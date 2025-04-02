Patriots Legend Looks Back on Ravens Rivalry
When thinking about the Baltimore Ravens and their rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals come to mind.
However, their rivalries go beyond the AFC North. From 2009-14, the Ravens and New England Patriots met in the playoffs four times in a six-year span.
During those years, they would also often meet in the regular season with first-place games sprinkled in the schedule. Patriots legend Julian Edelman looked back on the Ravens rivalry in a recent episode of the "Games with Names" podcast.
"[The Patriots and Ravens] were a rivalry, that's what people don't realize," Edelman said h/t BaltimoreRavens.com writer Kyle Phoenix.
"Because we would play each other because we always won our divisions in the regular season so all the 'ones' play each other and then we'd always play each other in the playoffs. And the Baltimore Ravens were never scared to come to Foxborough. There were teams that used to [crap] their pants when they had to drive on Highway 1 and get up in there where we used to play the game. Baltimore came in in '09, they didn't give a [crap]. And they beat our [butts] right from the jump of that game. I hated it."
The Pats came out on top in three of the four playoff meetings between the two teams during this time, but the one Ravens win came on the road at Gillette Stadium in the AFC Championship.
The Ravens went on to play in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans in 2013, where they beat Colin Kaepernick and the San Francisco 349ers to clinch the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy.
The Ravens and Patriots will have an opportunity to renew their rivalry during the 2025 season in a regular season game at M&T Bank Stadium.
