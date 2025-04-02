Ravens HC Praises DeAndre Hopkins Fit
There are some NFL signings that just make sense from the moment they happen, and the Baltimore Ravens' signing of DeAndre Hopkins definitely falls into that category.
The 32-year-old Hopkins, one of the best receivers of his era, has been linked to the Ravens for years now, partially by his own doing. In 2020, he posted a photo of himself, Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, asking how many touchdowns the trio could score together. Then in 2023, he hailed Jackson as one of his "favorite athletes" when asked about him.
It just felt like Hopkins was destined to join the Ravens at some point, and even head coach John Harbaugh felt it.
Speaking at the NFL Owners meetings this week, Harbaugh raved about his new star wideout, and shared a sentiment that many Ravens fans will surely relate to.
"I was in a parking lot in Tampa getting ready to go see my daughter play a lacrosse game, and we got on the phone, and I had a chance to talk to him about what his vision was for his future and what he wanted to accomplish," Harbaugh told reporters. "And amazingly enough, it aligned perfectly with the Ravens' vision; it was right in line with what we're trying to do."
"And he's a guy that I've always felt like should be a Raven. That was always something I always kind of [thought when I] watched him play when we were playing against him. I felt the same way about Derrick Henry and Lamar when we saw him in college. But to see him now with us, in our building, working out already with the guys, it's pretty cool."
Hopkins may not be quite as dangerous as he once was, but is still coming off a solid season in which he had 56 receptions for 610 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
It's better late than never, and Hopkins looks like he can still do some damage as he heads to Baltimore.
