Ravens' Lamar Jackson Closing In on NFL History
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has already established himself as one of the most talented players in league history, with a Super Bowl win the only missing piece on his career resume.
But whether he ends his career with a ring or not, Jackson has cemented himself into the Hall of Fame, and will have some impressive records to show for it when his playing days are done. He's on the cusp of one such NFL record and could break it by the end of the regular season.
With 6,001 career rushing yards headed into Jackson is now 109 yards away from passing Michael Vick (6,109) for the most career rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history. Jackson is also close to passing former Ravens running back Ray Rice, who ended his career with 6,180 rushing yards.
In Week 15's 35-14 win over the New York Giants, Jackson finished 21 of 25 for 290 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.
"He's been locked in. He's been locked in all season, he was locked in all week," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said, per the team website. "He was on the guys – meetings, walkthroughs, everything, just keeping it about football and getting the football right."
He added six carries for 65 yards on the ground, which put him past former running backs Chuck Foreman (Minnesota Vikings) Rudi Johnson (Cincinnati Bengals) and Williams Andrews (Atlanta Falcons) for 106th in career rushing yards.
Jackson's dual-threat ability has often been used to criticize him, with many NFL fans calling him nothing more than a glorified running back when he first entered the league. Since then, he's become one of the NFL's most dangerous passers while continuing to gash defenses with his unique speed and twitch.
Jackson and the Ravens will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.
