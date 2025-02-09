Ravens DB Explains Feelings Toward Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens have developed some mini rivalries with other AFC powerhouses like the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, but nothing compares to the hate that resides in the AFC North.
During a recent appearance on "Up & Adams," Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton talked about Baltimore's rivalry with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was asked by host Kay Adams if Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase motivate him and the Ravens, and after some hesitation, Hamilton admitted that the star-studded duo might just contribute to the motivation-filled "sour taste" Baltimore often feels against Cincinnati.
"Not them. Actually, maybe," Hamilton said of Burrow and Chase. "I feel like we've always just had a sour taste in our mouth playing against the Bengals, just because, like, we've had bad games against them. That's props to them. They've come out and played well, those games are always fun, though, to be in it kind of feels like a game outside the AFC North. It's just like we play the Browns, we play the Steelers, gonna look like something, (but) I don't know why it always looks crazy when we play the Bengals, but it's pretty fun."
The Ravens won both meetings with the Bengals this year, though each game had no shortage of thrills. Baltimore beat Cincinnati on the road 41-38 in overtime in Week 4 before topping the Bengald again in a 35-34 Week 10 win a month later.
Hamilton added that Ravens defense had a wake-up call in that game after allowing Burrow and Chase to go off.
"I don't know what it was Week 10 game, and Jamar (Chase) had like 270 and two touchdowns, and Joe (Burrow) had like 500 yards," Hamilton said. "We won, thank God, because we have Lamar Jackson, but after that game, everybody in the defense was like, 'Look, we got to change something.'"
With the way these two teams have played against each other recently, expect some more AFC North thrills next season.
