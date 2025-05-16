Ravens LB Shares Candid Reaction to 2025 Schedule
The Baltimore Ravens' 2025 schedule is finally here, and boy is it an interesting one.
Baltimore's schedule is not only challenging, but includes several interesting quirks. Three of the first four games against teams that won 13+ games last season, three-straight home games followed by three-straight road games followed by another three-straight home games, and a Thanksgiving showdown against the rival Cincinnati Bengals are just some of those quirks.
At least, those are some of the quirks that caught the eye of linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who shared his rather candid reaction to the full schedule on social media.
"We are live bullets out the gate this year huh??" Van Noy wrote. "That’s a lot of playoff teams! 3 home games in a row weird… 3 away games in a row super weird! Thanksgiving @ Home against Who Dey [Bengals' chant] or Who Dat [New Orleans Saints' chant] not sure which one it is will be cinema. No X-MAS game this year on the road thank the heavens!! 3 out of the last 4 on the road. Fun times ahead!"
With every team knowing their opponents well in advance, these kinds of quirks really stick out once the official schedule finally releases.
It's still interesting to see just how many oddities there are on this year's schedule, though. Not just for the Ravens, but for every single team.
Van Noy, who had a career-high 12.5 sacks last year in his age-34 season, will look to build on that success while also aiding the push for a Super Bowl. The veteran has two rings from his time with the New England Patriots, unlike most of his Ravens' teammates who haven't played in the big game, but he definitely wants to win one more before hanging up his cleats for good.
