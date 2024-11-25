Ravens vs. Chargers: Three Things To Watch
The Harbaugh bowl is officially upon us.
The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers will clash on Monday Night Football in a game that could go a long way toward determining playoff positioning in the AFC. It also marks the third time Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh have coached against each other in an NFL game. John ended up on the winning end of both games against his younger brother, with the Ravens beating the San Francisco 49ers 16-6 in Week 12 of the 2011 season and winning 34-31 in Super Bowl 47.
Baltimore (7-4) enters the matchup coming off of a heartbreaking 18-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-3), while Los Angeles (7-3) has won three in a row and enters the primetime matchup on the heels of a 34-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals (4-7).
Here are three things to watch in the pivotal AFC clash between the Harbaugh brothers and their respective teams when they face off at 8:15 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium.
Will Lamar Jackson use his legs more?
With the improvements Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has made as a passer this season, he hasn't run nearly as much in the last four games.
In Baltimore's first seven games, Jackson averaged 65 rushing yards a game and ran for under 50 yards twice. In the last four games, Jackson hasn't surpassed 50 rushing yards and is averaging 32.25 yards on the ground per game.
If there was a game for Jackson to utilize his legs more, the matchup against the Chargers would be the perfect time to do so.
Los Angeles has been stout against the run and has only allowed over 120 rushing yards in a game twice. One of those occasions came against the Arizona Cardinals in a 17-15 loss. Arizona ran for 181 yards, with quarterback Kyler Murray tallying 64 rushing yards.
Of Murray's 64 rushing yards, 44 came on one run for a touchdown.
Even if Jackson isn't breaking big runs, the threat of his running can open things up for the Ravens offense. And if Jackson runs the ball more, it could pave the way for him or Derrick Henry to have a big game on the ground against a stout Chargers defense.
Will Tre'Davious White see more playing time?
It was out of the frying pan and into the fire for cornerback Tre'Davuous White in his first game for the Ravens, and he rewarded their faith with a pair of pass breakups in the end zone while covering Steelers leading receiver George Pickens.
In his first game for Baltimore, White played on 24 of the team's 78 snaps. With his performance against Pittsburgh, one can imagine he could be in line to see more playing time against Los Angeles.
The Ravens' pass defense has been the worst in the league, allowing the most passing yards per game this season. That alone should lead to more opportunities for White, but if he can maintain his strong play from his Ravens debut, that could go a long way toward rectifying what has been the team's Achilles heel on defense this season.
Who steps up in Roquan Smith's potential absence?
While All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith has been listed as questionable for Baltimore, not practicing throughout the week after suffering a hamstring injury against Pittsburgh likely doesn't bode well for his chances to play on Monday.
Defensive coordinator Zach Orr said it'll be by committee who replaces Smith if he can't play and All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton will be the playcaller on defense. Of the Ravens' linebackers who will fill the void left by Smith, second-year linebacker Trenton Simpson figures to be the one who'll be in line to take his spot.
Simpson has started all 11 games, tallying 64 tackles, including five for a loss, five quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks. He's also played 77 percent of the defense's snaps this season.
There's no replacing the leader of your defense, and even if Smith can play, it's fair to assume he won't be at 100 percent. Whether Smith does or doesn't play, Simpson and the rest of the Ravens' linebacking corps will have to step up against a solid Chargers offense.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!