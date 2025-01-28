Raven Country

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Named NFL’s 2nd Best QB

Lamar Jackson had a stellar season for the Baltimore Ravens.

Jeremy Brener

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gets ready to launch the ball during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gets ready to launch the ball during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the favorite to win the league's Most Valuable Player award for a second consecutive season and third time in his career.

But given the fact that Jackson failed to make it to the AFC Championship, does that take away his title of being the best quarterback in the league?

Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport seems to think so, placing Jackson at No. 2 in his quarterback rankings behind Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

"Jackson's lack of success in the postseason is going to haunt him until he crests that hill," Davenport writes.

"But he remains quite possibly the single-hardest player in the entire NFL to defend. Jackson's 915 rushing yards led all quarterbacks — and broke Michael Vick's career record for rushing yards at the position. He also threw for the sixth-most passing yards and second-most passing scores in the league. Jackson led the league in touchdown percentage, yards per attempt, air yards per attempt and passer rating. Other than that, he was just OK."

The MVP award is based on performance in the regular season, so playoff performance and success doesn't have anything to do with it. But Jackson's placement at No. 2 behind Mahomes has everything to do with the postseason.

Mahomes had his worst statistical season since he became the Chiefs starter in 2018 with 3,928 passing yards and 26 touchdowns, both career-lows. The numbers are still good, but they don't translate to what Jackson was able to do this season for the Ravens.

Jackson had a career-high 4,172 passing yards with 41 touchdowns on top of rushing for 915 yards.

It's clear that Jackson had the better performance this season, but until he gets that playoff monkey off his back, he will always be No. 2 behind Mahomes.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News