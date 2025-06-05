Ravens' Lamar Jackson Receives Bold Prediction From Former GM
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has always been a strong passer, even if a vocal minority NFL of fans don't like to admit it, but he took his game to another level last season.
In 2024, Jackson completed 66.7 percent of his passes for a career-high 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions. He led the league in yards per attempt (8.8), passer rating (119.6), QBR (77.3), touchdown percentage (8.6).
One stat that he did not lead the league in, however, was passing yards. He ranked sixth in that category behind the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow (4,918), Detroit Lions' Jared Goff (4,629), Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield (4,500), Seattle Seahawks' Geno Smith (4,320) and Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold (4,319).
However, Jon Robinson, former general manager of the Tennessee Titans, believes he will lead the league in passing yards this season.
"He's got Zay Flowers, he's got [DeAndre] Hopkins, he's got [Mark] Andrews, he's got [Isaiah] Likely, he's got [Offensive Coordinator] Todd Monken cooking up plays for him," Robinson said Tuesday on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football." "He's been an MVP in the past. They're knocking on the door of going to a Super Bowl."
Jackson's array of weapons is arguably better than it ever has been. Flowers is coming off a 1,000-yard season in Year 2, Hopkins is one of the best receivers of the past decade who still has some gas left in the tank and Rashod Bateman just broke out in 2024 with 756 yards and nine touchdowns. At tight end, Andrews and Likely are both among the position's best pass catchers.
However, the Ravens' offense may not be designed for Jackson to rack up the crazy passing stats like Burrow and others do. Their ground game, starring Derrick Henry and Jackson himself, is what makes them so successful on offense. Even last year, by far the best passing season of Jackson's career, they still had the second fewest passing attempts in the league.
Jackson certainly has the ability to achieve this feat, and his improved array of weapons certainly help, but the scheme may be what ultimately holds him back. He likely won't mind, though, as he's always prioritized team success over individual accolades.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!