Lions Sign Former Ravens Center After Pro Bowler's Retirement
Former Baltimore Ravens center Trystan Colon is signing with the Detroit Lions on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
This comes just after Lions Pro Bowl center Frank Rangnow, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, abruptly announced his retirement on Monday. Finding an adequate replacement at this point in the offseason seems very unlikely, so instead, the Lions seem to be casting a wide net.
Colon, 27, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri in 2020. He started four of the 20 games he appeared in for Baltimore.
Colon then signed with the New York Jets in the 2023 offseason, but never played a game for them as he was released in the final round of roster cuts. The Arizona Cardinals then claimed him on waivers a day later, and it was there where he really started to emerge as a decent starter.
He started 11 of 31 games he appeared in for the Cardinals, primarily at right guard, and played 709 offensive snaps during that time. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 71.0, a pass blocking grade of 65.9 and a run blocking grade of 68.5, all above average for guards.
With Detroit, Colon will likely go back to his roots as a center given the circumstances. Veteran Graham Glasgow and second-round rookie Tate Ratledge have reportedly been taking first-team reps throughout organized team activities.
