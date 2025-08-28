Ravens' Lamar Jackson Expected to Retake MVP Honors
The Baltimore Ravens have been abundantly clear about the goals they have marked on this upcoming season's calendar. Too many times have they fallen short of championship expectations in recent seasons, and they've taken drastic measures this summer in ensuring that 2025 is the season they finally see their contending dreams through.
Lamar Jackson is well aware of the near-annual round of criticisms the Ravens have to hear every summer, with the quarterback normally handed more blame than anyone else for the team's inability to cobble that pivotal, legacy-making playoff run together. Other AFC quarterbacks have reached and won the Super Bowl on Jackson's watch, and that's reflected on him when determining who's better and who's best at the marquee position.
People wouldn't expect so much out of Jackson if they thought he couldn't be that elevating factor when the games are at their most importance, but he is. He has a pair of MVPs in his trophy case that he won from showing the NFL viewing audience that no one does more for their teams on a week-to-week basis, and he's favored to return to award voters' favor entering his next season of promise.
NFL.com's panel of analysts publicly voted for the likeliest winners and candidates for next season's top awards with just a week remaining until the regular season's debut, and while several of his Baltimore teammates drummed their own individual buzz, no one besides Jackson was named the clear favorite to win their respective category.
"Leading vote-getter Lamar Jackson is the only QB with multiple MVP awards not to appear in a Super Bowl," the site's contributors wrote. "He currently is tied with the reigning MVP, Josh Allen, for the best odds (+550) to take home this year's trophy, while the Ravens are tied with Allen's Bills (+330) as the most likely AFC representative in Super Bowl LX."
Jackson still received his third First Team All-Pro selection in 2024 despite losing that controversial MVP to Allen, which he got to justify with a playoff win over Jackson's Ravens in the most recent Divisional Round between the conference rivals. Allen, for his part, looks to already be suffering from his version of voter fatigue.
They'll get a chance to face off immediately, slated to match up next week in the Ravens' return to Buffalo, and the MVP debates are likely to kick off immediately thereafter. Jackson has little to prove in demonstrating his reliability as an on-field cornerstone, and neither does Allen, but Baltimore's quarterback has already begun building momentum among the talking heads in a season that could be defined by revenge.
He has the roster to finally cross into sacred territory, making the third MVP he's already favored to win look like icing on the cake at the end of his ideal season.
