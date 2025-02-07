Ravens Legends Fall Short of Hall of Fame
The Baltimore Ravens have seven former players enshrined in Canton, and unfortunately, it will remain that way for at least another year.
Despite having four former players - linebacker Terrell Suggs, guard Marshal Yanda, wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. and offensive tackle Willie Anderson - among the 15 modern-era player finalists, no Ravens are a part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Suggs and Yanda were in their first year of eligibility.
Wide receiver/return specialist Devin Hester, who spent his final season with the Ravens in 2016, was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year. However, the last homegrown player inducted was Ed Reed in 2019, a drought Suggs and/or Yanda could've ended this year.
The full Class of 2025, announced at Thursday's NFL Honors awards show, is as follows:
- WR Sterling Sharpe (Green Bay Packers 1988-94)
- TE Antonio Gates (San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers 2003-18)
- DE Jared Allen (Kansas City Chiefs 2004-07, Minnesota Vikings 2008-13, Chicago Bears 2014-15, Carolina Panthers 2015)
- DB Eric Allen (Philadelphia Eagles 1988-94, New Orleans Saints 1995-97, Oakland Raiders 1998-01)
Suggs and Yanda spent the vast majority of their careers in Baltimore (all of it in Yanda's case), and are some of the most-iconic players in franchise history. In contrast, Smith and Anderson came to Baltimore after spending most of their careers with another team, the former with the Carolina Panthers and the latter with the Cincinnati Bengals, but still played some great ball regardless.
All four former Ravens, Suggs especially, had strong cases for football's highest honor, but the competition was incredibly stiff this year. They'll look to get back to this point next year, and hopefully get across the finish line this time.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!