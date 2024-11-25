Ravens vs. Chargers: 3 Players to Watch
The Baltimore Ravens have the honor of closing out Week 12 on Monday Night Football, and they'll do so in possibly the most-intriguing game of the season.
In many ways, the Los Angeles Chargers are a reflection of the Ravens. From their head coach being Jim Harbaugh, brother of Baltimore's John Harbaugh, to both their offensive and defensive coordinators previously working for the Ravens and the several players who once donned purple and black, there's no shortage of storylines to keep track of.
With that said, here's three players to keep an eye on throughout Monday's prime time showdown.
OT Ronnie Stanley
The Ravens' offensive line has been better than expected throughout the season, but did not have its best performacne in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. That was mostly a result of penalties, but Lamar Jackson being hit six times was also less than ideal.
Stanley is by far the most-experienced starter up front, so his teammates will look to him for guidance after a game like that. The Chargers also have some dangerous pass rushers in Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu, and Stanley will likely see each of them a fair bit throughout the night.
LB Trenton Simpson
Roquan Smith is officially listed as questionable, but considering the star linebacker hasn't practiced all week, there's a good chance he misses his first game due to injury as a Raven. It will take a group effort to make up for Smith's absence, but no one will have more on their shoulders than Simpson.
Simpson has played relatively well in his first season, even if he still has plenty of room to improve. With Smith potentially not by his side, though, he'll face his greatest test yet against an offense that can both pass and run effectively. His performance will be one that makes or breaks this game.
K Justin Tucker
Tucker is a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame when all is said and done, but this season has been a rough one for him. He's already tied a "career-high" with six missed field goals, including two in last week's loss to the Steelers, and all of them have gone wide left. There's been no shortage of noise surrounding him lately, and he knows it.
With this game looking like a relatively even matchup, Tucker's leg very well could be a deciding factor. If that's the case, hopefully it goes better than it did in Pittsburgh.
