Ravens Lose CB To Hamstring Injury
The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis for the rest of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys with a hamstring injury.
Armour-Davis, 25, is in his third season with the Ravens, though he's yet to really break out. The 2022 fourth-round pick appeared in just eight games over his first two seasons, totaling 12 tackles and one pass breakup. He's seen a slightly larger role this season and even started the season-opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, though he's still primarily a reserve corner.
That said, the Ravens need as much corner depth as they can get right now. Arthur Maulet is out for at least one more game after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery last month, and fourth-round rookie T.J. Tampa has yet to appear in a regular season game after battling injuries throughout the summer. First-round rookie Nate Wiggins also missed last week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, though he returned and made an impact against the Cowboys.
Baltimore knows better than anyone how quickly cornerback injuries can stack up, and they'd like to avoid that fate again. So while Armour-Davis may not be a starter, having him back is still very nice just to have some insurance.
The Ravens lead the Cowboys 28-12 in the fourth quarter, and are just minutes away from earning their first victory of the season.
