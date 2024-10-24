Ravens' Star Duo Miss Practice Before Browns Game
The Baltimore Ravens practiced in full for the first time ahead of Week 8's matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but some notable names remain out.
Baltimore released its latest injury report and listed both cornerback Marlon Humphrey (knee) and receiver Zay Flowers (ankle) as DNPs. Both players suffered injuries in the Week 7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and were estimated as out during the Ravens' first walk-through of the week.
Fortunately, rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins was a full participant after being estimated as a DNP during the walk-through. Additionally, second-year running back Keaton Mitchell logged a limited session, but Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he doesn't expect him to play this week as he continues his recovery from a severe knee injury.
Here's the full injury report:
Harbaugh said that he's "hopeful" Humphrey will play against the Browns, but his status is now further in doubt after logging a second-straight DNP.
"I'm hopeful," Harbaugh said. "I'm hopeful all those guys are guys that have a chance to be back. So, I just have to see how it plays out during the week and the guys that are ready, they'll play and a guy doesn't quite make it, he won't be able to play. Right now we don't know who that's going to be."
In the win over Tampa Bay, Humphrey finished with two interceptions before being ruled out for the entire second half after injuring himself late in the second quarter. Flowers got his ankle rolled up on in the first half but eventually returned to the game and finished with one catch for 11 yards and one rush attempt for 19 yards.
The Ravens and Browns will kick off from Huntington Bank Field at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
