NFL Fines Ravens Star After Chris Godwin Injury
The NFL has cracked down on hip-drop tackles this season, and Baltimore Ravens star linebacker Roquan Smith is the latest to feel the league's wrath.
According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the NFL determined that Smith's tackle on Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin late in Monday night's game met the criteria for a hip-drop tackle. He now faces a fine of $16,883 for his first offense under the new rule, though he can appeal.
The NFL rulebook states that a hip-drop tackle features a defender grabbing a runner with both hands, then unweighting themselves by "swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and trapping the runner's leg(s) at or below the knee."
The rulebook also calls for a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down, but no such flags have been thrown this season. However, Smith is now the ninth player to receive a fine for such a tackle.
Unfortunately, Godwin suffered the worst injury as a result of a hip-drop tackle this season. The Buccaneers star suffered a dislocated ankle on the play and is expected to miss the rest of the season as a result. At the time of his injury, Godwin led the league in receptions (50), ranked second in receiving yards (576) and tied for third in receiving touchdowns (five). He's set to be a free agent after this season.
Smith, who had a season-high 18 tackles on Monday, declined to comment on a potential fine when asked Thursday, but did send his well wishes to Godwin.
"First and foremost, just send prayers and a speedy recovery out to Chris," Smith told reporters. "I've got a lot of respect for him as a player, what he's accomplished throughout this league, and the little I've seen of him he seems like a really good dude, and what I've heard, a good family man.
"You never want to see anybody go down with any kind of injury, but we play a very physical game and it demands a lot. Bullets are flying pretty fast, but I never go into any game meaning to injure any player. I want every player to go back home safe and sound to their family, maybe a little sore, but I definitely want you to get back home safe and sound."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!