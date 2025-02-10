Ravens CB Perfectly Predicts Super Bowl Result
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was probably a happy camper watching Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night, at least as happy as one could be when not playing in the big game.
Humphrey, 28, was vocal throughout the postseason about not wanting to see the Kansas City Chiefs win their third-straight Super Bowl. Before the AFC Championship Game, he said "we can't let them keep getting away with this," with the only reason being that he's a self-described "hater." Then after that same game, Humphrey agreed with many fans that the Buffalo Bills were "robbed" on a key fourth down in the fourth quarter, believing quarterback Josh Allen crossed the line despite officials ruling him short.
So, seeing the Chiefs utterly helpless in a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, which was not as close as the final score would indicate, must've been cathartic. Not only that, though, but he watched his prediction come true nearly word-for-word.
"Two turnovers by the Chiefs were too much to overcome. The Eagles were able to run the ball and stay on schedule. Ultimately the Eagles won in dominant fashion. 3 peat denied," Humphrey wrote roughly two hours before kickoff, with a smiling face emoji.
Some slight details were off, as the Chiefs had three turnovers rather than two. Additionally, the Eagles didn't run the ball as well as they have throughout the season, averaging just three yards per carry as the Chiefs bottled up Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley. However, the Eagles absolutely controlled the pace of the game as they held the ball for almost 37 minutes, so the "stay on schedule" part was accurate, as was the part about the Eagles winning in dominant fashion.
It's impressive that Humphrey was so dead-on in his prediction when many analysts were way off base. The veteran cornerback is always a fun personality, and with his apparent analytical prowess, perhaps he has a future on television when he hangs up his cleats.
