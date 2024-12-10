Ravens Urged to Steal Commanders' WR
One of the biggest needs for the Baltimore Ravens right now happens to come at the wide receiver position.
While there are limited options to improve the position this season, they could look into beefing up the position during the upcoming NFL offseason.
Looking ahead to the offseason, there are plenty of talented wide receivers expected to be available.
Bringing in as many weapons as possible for Lamar Jackson should always be a priority. With that in mind, there is a name being suggested as a potential option for the Ravens.
Bleacher Report has suggested that Baltimore should try to sign Washington Commanders' impending free agent wideout Noah Brown during 2025 NFL free agency.
"They don't really need a superstar," they wrote. "Tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely take some of the playmaking burden away from the receivers. Someone like Noah Brown could be a good answer. He is an underrated receiver who has helped the Commanders offense get off the ground this season. He's another deep threat who could fit the Ravens' vertical passing game."
Brown would certainly be an intriguing option for the Ravens. He could be exactly the kind of piece to replace Diontae Johnson with.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Commanders, Brown has played in11 games. He has racked up 35 receptions for 453 yards and a touchdown.
Clearly, those are not star caliber numbers. Baltimore doesn't need to add another "star" wide receiver. They just need someone who can come in and play a consistent role.
At 28 years old, Brown is at the point in his career where he is ready to compete. He has valuable experience and he has grown his game to a point where he can be an impact piece in a good offense.
Quite a few teams around the league could have interset in signing Brown. If he is given an even bigger role in an offense, he could produce much better numbers.
All of that being said, this is exactly the kind of move that the Ravens should target in the offseason. Brown may not end up being the actual target, but he would make a lot of sense.
