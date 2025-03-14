DeAndre Hopkins Reveals Big Role Lamar Jackson Played in Signing With Ravens
There was a time earlier in Lamar Jackson's career even after he received his first league MVP honor when pundits used to say that notable veteran wide receivers wouldn't want to sign with the Baltimore Ravens because of their run-centric style of offense.
Since hiring Todd Monken to replace Greg Roman as the team's offensive coordinator in 2023, the Ravens have fielded one of the most balanced and potent offenses in the league. Now, Charm City is much more of an alluring destination for receivers to not just win a lot of games but produce at a moderate-to-high level as well.
Jackson remains at the center of it all and is the engine that makes everything go. Getting the chance to play with him is a factor that five-time Pro Bowl wideout DeAndre Hopkins said "played a big part" in his decision to sign with the Ravens during his introductory press conference on Friday.
"Lamar being the leader of this team is part of the reason that I came here," Hopkins said. "What he stands for and how he has led this team and this organization to the playoffs in multiple years since he's been here... How he's led any receiving group he's had so I think that played a big part in me coming here for sure."
The three-time All Pro shared that he and Jackson have already been in contact are "ready to get to work."
"[There's] not really much that needs to be said, just let's get to work," Hopkins said.
Both he and his family have been big fans of his new quarterback for years. Hopkins recalled that he started following his career even before Jackson got to the league when he was giving his alma mater, Clemson "a run for their money" during the height of their powers when they were perennial national title winners and contenders in the later part of last decade.
"Lamar was a couple plays away from almost single-handedly beating them and I was like 'Man this kid is going to be special'," Hopkins said.
While Jackson was one of the most significant factors in his decision to continue his playing career in Baltimore, he wasn't the only key reason. Hopkins praised the reputation and culture that head coach John Harbaugh has built, as well as some honest conversations he had with his long-time friend, training partner, and teammates for the second time in their careers, running back Derrick Henry.
"Derrick and I talk throughout the year and that's one of my best friends," Hopkins said. "He keeps it honest... From the head coach down, I feel like everyone, s***, they compete, they're dogs and I feel like this organization and this team matches who I am."
Five years ago, Hopkins posted for a picture on himself with Jackson and Henry at the NFL Honors ceremony when his new quarterback was unanimously voted league MVP and in a caption he posed the question "How many TDs would this trio total?" When asked about it by reporters on Friday now that them joining forces has finally come to fruition, he had this to say:
“Hopefully enough to win a lot of games,” Hopkins said. "To win the games we need to win so I don't have a number but hopefully more than a little bit."
