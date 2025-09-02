Ravens' Buffalo Woes Expected to Continue Into Week 1
The Baltimore Ravens are largely expected to dominate the NFL this fall as a clear title favorite, but they'll be facing an uphill battle immediately upon the regular season's kickoff.
The Buffalo Bills are one of the hardest teams to beat in their own home territory, as the Ravens were reminded of firsthand in the divisional round of last season's playoffs. Lamar Jackson and friends will have to return to the scene of their elimination this weekend, when they'll be tasked with slaying their demons while attempting to start the season with a high-profile win.
The Bills were already slightly favored in the matchup as the reigning-conference championship participants doubling as the home team, and CBS Sports' John Breech went even deeper in forecasting the matchup. He, too, has the Bills prevailing 30-23 on Sunday Night Football, despite thinking very highly of both teams.
"Before taking the Bills' head coaching job, [Sean] McDermott spent eight years as an NFL defensive coordinator and it certainly shows whenever the Bills face Lamar Jackson," Breech wrote. "Over the past five years, Jackson has gone 1-3 against the Bills. In those four games, he's turned the ball over a total of six times (four interceptions, two lost fumbles) while averaging just 179 yards passing per game (He's also rushed for an average of 50 yards per game)."
Allen, having recently bested Jackson for what would have been the Raven's third MVP award, got to back it up in advancing to the AFC Championship Game. His Bills' superior regular season record enabled them to play host, where he extended his streak of starting home wins to 11.
Breech, like many other NFL writers, is caught between his high perceptions on both teams, with that venue factor acting as the tipping point. But the Ravens, having spent the offseason tirelessly working to patch any visible hole, look to shock the NFL world with the revamped team that insiders have spent the summer hyping up.
Baltimore's executives have done plenty to extend the intriguing present into a promising future, signing additional help to round out their secondary and receiving depth while consolidating both sides of the line with savvy draft picks and development. Breech is keen to mention ascending Ravens rookie Mike Green, an edge rusher whom the writer has winning Defensive Rookie of the Year.
They've done their due diligence in preparing the NFL viewing audience for a high-stakes showdown to welcome fans back to the league, even if favor is largely leaning towards one side over the other.
